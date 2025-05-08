Practicing art
During the first term at Trundle Central School, students from Kinder to Year 6 spent their Wednesday afternoons in the Artroom creating some amazing artworks. They created abstract artwork and an ANZAC artwork. They learnt about painting, colour theory and paintbrush care. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
