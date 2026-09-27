Poultry Champions crowned
By Melissa Blewitt
The 2026 Condobolin Show celebrated its top poultry exhibitors, with honours awarded across the highly competitive poultry sections.
Leslie Whiley of Trundle was named Grand Champion, while Tom Ward of Parkes was awarded Reserve Champion.
John Small of Condobolin also enjoyed success, taking out the Champion Forest and Field title.
The results highlighted the strong standard of poultry entries on display at this year’s Show.
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