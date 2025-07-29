Police visit students

Recently, Sergeant Jane Heffernan, the Central West Police Youth Liaison Officer, came to Lake Cargelligo Central School to visit students in Year 7 – 9 about various issues that effect teenagers. Together they discussed ways to positively use social media and build strong relationships with their families and friends. They also looked at the harms and how to identify problems such as scams, bullying and social media phishing. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.