Police teach students Cyber Safety

On Friday 22nd November, the Police Liason Officers from Griffith Command visited Ungarie Central School. They spoke to Yr 6/7 regarding cyber safety and social media sites. Then they talked to Yr 8/9/10/11 regarding ‘Responsible Relationships’. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.

