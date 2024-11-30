Playing in Youth Championships

Condobolin’s Eli Heffernan started off his year with the Western Outlaws in the NSW Youth Championships – Southern. The team took on Murrumbidgee on Parkes on Sunday, 17 November. Best of the luck for the rest of the Championships, Eli! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 28/11/2024

