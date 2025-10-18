Players take to the tee

Veterans Golf

Numbers were down for the vets golf last Thursday and a field of only 10 players took to the tee.

First place was awarded to Ian Myers with a very good score of 37 points.

Phil Thomas was runner up with 34 points. The match table had some work to do to sort out the rest of the placings.

Two players were on 34 points, and third place was awarded to Barrie Toms. Visitor Glen Smith was fourth on 34 points and 5th place went to Lionel Coombes on 32 points.

Jordon Smith claimed the non-Vets section.

Ian Myers claimed nearest the pin on No 9 and Barrie Toms claimed no 17.

Don’t forget that the next Vets intertown comp will be held in Condobolin on the 16th October 2025.

The Lachlan Valley Veterans Championships will be held in conjunction with the normal stableford event.

The championships are a stroke event and there will scratch and handicap winners and runner-up in 2 grades.

We will be down a couple of regular organisers for the day so if you help on the day, it would be much appreciated.

Members please don’t forget to bring a plate of goodies for morning tea. We have a reputation for putting on a great morning tea so let’s not disappoint this time.

BT.