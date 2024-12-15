Pippa selected

Condobolin Public School student Pippa Newell has been selected in the Girls Western Cricket team. She will compete at the State Carnival early in 2025. Congratulations Pippa – What an achievement! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 10/12/2024By

Latest News

Pippa selected

16/12/2024|

Condobolin Public School student Pippa Newell has been selected in [...]

Staying safe online

15/12/2024|

On Wednesday 27th November, Senior Constable Jane Heffernan spoke to [...]

We recommend