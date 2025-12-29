P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working P&C for supplying a sausage sizzle for students and staff for lunch on Thursday 11th December. Trundle Central School Food Technology students then put their ice cream talents forward and made Trundle Rocks Ice Creamery treats for dessert. All very delicious, thank you. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
