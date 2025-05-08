Pausing to remember

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin paused to remember those who served Australia when they were called to do so on ANZAC Day (25 April).

The community honoured the courage, endurance, mateship, and sacrifice of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC).

Commemorations in Condobolin began with a Dawn Service at Memorial Park.

This was followed by a breakfast for Ex-servicemen and women at the RSL Club.

The March started at 10.40am, and made its way down McDonnell Street, Bathurst Street, William Street and then onto Memorial Park.

Condobolin RSL Club Director Julie Emery welcomed the community, acknowledging the courage and sacrifice of our current and former service men and women who have served and died in all conflicts, and the country’s allies and partners who have served alongside them.

“Today, April 25, 2025, is the 110th anniversary of Australia and New Zealand troops landing at Gallipoli,” she began.

“The day we remember the immense sacrifices made by our service men and women both past and present.

“Today, as we pay tribute to those who have served our Nation, we also recognise the spirit of ANZAC which includes comradeship, sacrifice and resilience.

“Thank you for your courage and sacrifice to ensure a better future for us all.

“We will remember them.”

The Prayer of Remembrance was delivered by Ralph Martin. Special Guest speakers for ANZAC Day were Condobolin High School Captains Emma Patton and Gemma O’Bryan.

Rob Neal was then invited to perform ‘Flowers of the Forest’.

This was followed by the laying of the wreaths, playing of ‘The Last Post’, one minute’s silence, and the Ode. Both National Anthems of Australia and New Zealand were played as part of the commemoration service.

At the conclusion of the ANZAC Day service, the community was invited back to the Condobolin RSL Club, for live music and a barbecue lunch.

Lest We Forget.