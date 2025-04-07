Paul and Sam win the day

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 29th March, we played a 4B aggregate for the famous pig trophy sponsored by Dave Stuckey and John O’Donnell. Thanks fellas for your support.

Winners of the day were Paul Sinderberry and Sam Thompson with 74 points, runners up were Brad Hurley and Tom Hotham with 73 points.

Ball comp winners S Bell and C Beattie 72 points, G Nagle and B Haydon 70 points, W Ritchie and I Myers 67 points c/b.

NTPs all grades D Hall, no. 7 J Smith jr, no. 9 P Sinderberry and T Hotham, no. 11 J Smith jr and R Wheeler, no. 17 J Smith sr.

LCD the Beat was present.

I must make mention of the in form Jordan Smith who finds himself playing of a +2 handicap at the moment, and is only another good round away from +3, well done Jordan, bring on the open season.

A big thanks to Noo for donating his turf, and the people that turned up to lay it, it was a great start to repairing the flood damaged fairways, and there will be more to come shortly, so be on standby for the next turf laying party.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.