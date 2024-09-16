Participating in the Dio Athletics
Trundle St Patrick Parish School are extremely proud of each and every student who represented their school at Dio Athletics in Parkes on Thursday 22nd August.
“You should all be very proud of your efforts and sportsmanship.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
The following students are all off to Polding in Newcastle. Amazing effort.
PP6 relay team – 1st (Bridgette, Lili, Kaleb and Alexis)
Alexis – 1st 100m, 3rd 200m, 3rd discus, 2nd long jump.
Xavier- 2nd Discus
Isabella – 1st 100m, 1st discus, 1st shot put
Lucas- 2nd 100m, 1st discus, 1st shot put
Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
