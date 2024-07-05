Parkes Rotary make helpful donation

Trundle Central School sent their thanks to the Rotary Club of Parkes for the donation of over $4000 for secondary book packs for the 2025 school year. This will allow all students to start school with all the equipment necessary for a big year of learning. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

