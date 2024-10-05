Open Gardens on display

On Saturday 14th September, Lake Cargelligo Show Society held the Open Gardens 2024 event.

This years event included 13 open gardens on display from local gardeners. The gardens were open from 10am to 4pm.

A Open Garden raffle was also done on the day with the winners being Peter Brettsneider (1st), Annette Fyfe (2nd) and Tawny Gleeson (3rd).

Peter took home a set of 4 pots from Lake Hardware, these were donated by John and Noni Fair, Annette took home a Handmade plate by Avalon Pottery which was donated by Bev and Pic Fyfe and Tawny took home a $50 Coles Hamper.

Source and Image Credits: Emily Blacker via the Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook group.