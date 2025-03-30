On the greens

Condobolin Sports Club Men’s Bowls

The last four rounds of the pennants have not gone so well for Condo. In the Fours, Round Three Parkes Railway 68 shots 8 points Condo 55 shots 2 points. Darren Seton, Pete Brasnett, Trevor Thorpe and Dave Carter Jnr were defeated by Tony Bright’s team thirty-two to thirteen, Michael Waller, Grant Davis, Michael Leal and Frank Golya won defeating Blake Strudwick’s team twenty-three to twenty-one, and Andrew Brasnett, Dan Seton, Neil Baxter and Danielle Thompson won defeating Doug Miller’s team nineteen to fifteen. Round Four, Forbes 73 shots 10 points Condo 44 shots 0 points. Darren Seton, Trevor Thorpe, Marilyn Seton and Jo Thorpe were defeated by Shane Bolam’s team eighteen to sixteen, Andrew Brasnett, Trent Bendall, Al Barnes and Rachell Bendall were defeated by Greg Gunn’s team twenty-eight to eighteen, and Michael Waller, Grant Davis, Zena Jones and Michael Leal were defeated by Mitch Andrews’ team twenty-seven to ten. Round Five, Manildra 63 shots 10 points Condo 40 shots 0 points. Darren Seton, Trevor Thorpe, Marilyn Seton and Jo Thorpe were defeated by Graham Fliedner’s team twenty to fourteen, Andrew Brasnett, Pete Brasnett, Al Barnes and Rachell Bendall were defeated by Ben Allcorn’s team twenty-five to ten, and Michael Waller, Grant Davis, Steve Brasnett and Ray Burnes were defeated by Brad Lamont’s team eighteen to sixteen. Round Six, last weekend, Parkes Railway 71 shots 9 points Condo 56 shots 1 point. Darren Seton, Trevor Thorpe, Marilyn Seton and Jo Thorpe won defeating Andrew Trotman’s team twenty-one points to seventeen, Michael Waller, Steve Brasnett, Michael Lea and Bill Logan were defeated by Tony Bright’s team twenty-six to eighteen, and Andrew Brasnett, Pete Brasnett, Trent Bendall and Al Barnes were defeated by Luke Ramsay’s team twenty-eight to seventeen. All up Manildra won the Fours competition followed by Forbes, Parkes Railway then Condo.

In the Sevens, Round Three, Parkes Railway 62 shots 8 points Condo 49 shots 2 points. Daryl Nairn, Steve Taylor, Ian Kelk and Michael Leal were defeated by Paul Townsend’s team thirty-two to thirteen, Max Johnson, Michael Coe, Bill Logan and Lisa Rosberg won defeating Dennis Daley’s team nineteen to seventeen, and Pauline Dimos, Brian Tickle, Frank Golya and Ray Burnes won defeating Neville Kirwan’s team seventeen to thirteen. Round Four, Eugowra 69 shots 9 points Condo 46 shots 1 point. Daryl Nairn, Laurie Thompson, Mel Rees and Ian Kelk were defeated by Brett Myors’ team thirty to eleven, Max Johnson, Michael Coe, Ray Burnes and Lisa Rosberg were defeated by Tim Yell’s team twenty-three to fifteen, and Danielle Thompson, Brian Tickle, Don Jackson and Frank Golya won defeating Kevin Hodge’s team twenty to sixteen. Round Five, Manildra 71 shots 10 points Condo 54 shots 0 points. Max Johnson, Michael Coe, Michael Leal and Lisa Rosberg were defeated by Sean Gosper’s team twenty to eighteen, Laurie Thompson, Brian Tickle, Al Stuckey and Cathy Thompson were defeated by Ned Kurta’s team twenty-six to fourteen, and Daryl Nairn, Neil Baxter, Steve Taylor and Don Jackson were defeated by Troy Williams’ team twenty-five to twenty-two. Finally, some good news, Round Six, Condo 66 shots 9.5 points Parkes Railway 40 shots 0.5 points. Max Johnson, Michael Coe, Ray Burnes and Lisa Rosberg drew with Stephen Clegg’s team seventeen all, Daryl Nairn, Neil Baxter, Steve Taylor and Ian Kelk defeated Dennis Daley’s team nineteen to eleven, and Laurie Thompson, Brian Tickle, Al Stuckey and Cathy Thompson defeated Mike Phillips’ team thirty to twelve. Eugowra won the Sevens competition followed by Manildra, Parkes Railway then Condo. Week Two of the Business House Bowls was won by Swiss Watch Centre, RSL were the Lucky Winners, Bridge Club the Lucky Losers, Don Jackson won the schooner draw, and Robin Sanderson and Jamie Patton won the meat raffles. Thanks to the Tickle Family for sponsoring the night. Swiss Watch Centre won again in Week Three, Concrete Yard Gurus were the Lucky Winners and Foodworks the Lucky Losers, Dan Seton won the schooners and Hamish Wald and Lance Haworth the meat raffles. Thanks to Lachlan Agencies for sponsoring the night. Week Four saw the Fireys torch S.W.C.’s winning run, Condo Taxis were the Lucky Winners, Braden Davis Personal Training 2 were the Lucky Losers, Zac Yeoman and Chomp won the beer, and Ray Burnes and Froggy Baxter won the meat. Thanks to Fletcher International for sponsoring the night. Last Thursday, Week Five, Condo Taxis won the night, Swiss Watch Centre were the Lucky Winners, Foodworks were the Luck Losers, Lisa Rosberg and Alan Watt won the beer, and Briggo and Alan Watt won the meat trays. Logan’s Bobcats were the sponsors for the night.

Zena and Craig Jones won the first game in the Club Mixed pairs Comp defeating Ratchel and Trent Bendall, Ratchel and Trent got away at the start winning the first three ends, but Zena and Bones found their feet and went on to win twenty to eleven.

In the Handicapped Pairs, Don Jackson and Ian Kelk played consistently well and defeated Bill Logan and Darren Seton twenty-nine to fifteen.

