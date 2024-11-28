On the greens

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

No bowls last Wednesday and only one game on Sunday. Brian Tickle, Mark Marshall, Bill Cunningham and Don Johnson braved the hot weather.

Round 4 of the Business House Bowls saw Brayden Davis Personal Training 2 win the night, Condo Taxis were the lucky draw winners, and the Gaggling Grannies were the lucky losers. On the deck, Lachlan Agencies 2 beat Spot 4, L.A.1 beat Holy Moses, Sloshies beat Gaggling Grannies, BDPT1 beat Blue Shop, Happy Daze beat Deevesy, Swiss Watch Centre beat Concrete Yard Gurus, Bridge Club beat Logans Bobcats, RSL Club beat Fireys, BDPT2 beat Foodworks and Condo Taxis beat Googar Grinds.

Ian Kelk and Don Johnson were too good for Mick Leal and Nick Moody winning their second round Minor Pairs game eighteen to sixteen, it could have gone either way on the last end, but Don had the shot bowl by a whisker. Grant and Brayden Davis played Max Johson and Michael Coe in the final of the Major Pairs, Max and Flicky didn’t give it away, but Grant and Brayden had a pretty convincing win seventeen to eleven on quite a hot day.

