On the greens

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls
Six lady bowlers took to the green on the 24th October with a game of triples being played. Pam Nicholl & Judy Johnson and Pauleen Dimos proving to strong against Liz Goodsell, Colleen Helyer & Beryl Field winning the game 13 to 8
On 3.10.24 four lady bowlers took to the green with Janelle Taylor & Pam Nicholl winning the game against Yvonne Johnson & Beryl Field 13 to 17
On the 7th November 6 lady bowlers played a game of triples with Pam Nicholl team just getting the win 13 to 12 against Judy Johnson team.
Championship pairs, Jenny Tickle & Raechel Bendall forfeited to Yvonne Johnson & Pam Nicholl.
Zena Jones & Marilyn Seton defeated Jo Thorpe & Liz Goodsell 35 to 9
On Saturday 16th November Cathy Thompson, Zena Jones & Danielle Thompson played the final of the ladies triples in parkes against Lithgow/Wallerawang, unfortunately Lithgow/Wallerwang proving too strong gaining the win 25 to 15.
Contributed by Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.

