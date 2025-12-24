Olivia wins cover competition

Congratulations to Ungarie Central School student Olivia for winning ‘The Harvester’ cover competition and students Ava, Eva and Claudia (absent) as runners up. They will feature on the back cover. Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 16/12/2025By

CCC Quarterly Meeting

25/12/2025|

On Wednesday, 3 December the Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations [...]

Alby chosen

24/12/2025|

Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Alby Denyer has been selected [...]

