O’Connors Machinery Golf

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 14th Dec, we played an individual stableford sponsored by O’Connors Machinery. Thanks, Matt, for organising that. Winner of A grade was Greg Nagle with 37 pts, runner up was Clint Ellis with 36 pts.

B grade winner was Jim Clyburn with 39 pts, runner up was Tom Stuckey with 38 pts.

Ball comp winners M. Hanlon, J. Coupland, J. Adams, D. Hall, B. Toms with 32 pts the cutoff.

NTPs all grades D. Hall, no. 9 P. Ward and M. Hanlon, no. 11 J. Adams and D. Bell, no. 17 R. Edwards and G. Blattman.

LCD new Sam was present.

The fabulous Chamens IGA Christmas Hamper has been completed and after 6 rounds Ryan Edwards has found himself on top of the world, taking the lead on the final round. Ryan now has a great start to Christmas thanks to the generosity of Andrew and all involved in the sponsorship.

The weekly comp is pumping along, Winners this week were Dunnes Guns, you can collect your winnings at the bar Clive.

This week it is the back 9.

Saturday we’ll play a 3 person stoney event, go around in 6s. There will be early tee off for those that have functions to attend, the rules for how to play the event will come to light as we get closer.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.