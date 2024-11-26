“Oakfield Jay” tops 13th Annual CSC Working Stock Dog Auction

Sale O, Sale O was called by Colin Say and Company Auctioneer Shad Bailey on Saturday 2nd November for the 13th Annual CSC Working Stock Dog Auction, held at Glencoe NSW.

The catalogue of a record 48 dogs saw a full complement of working dogs including both Kelpie and Border Collie, from fully trained to just starting.

42 out 48 were sold to average $6261, with the top priced dog being lot 45, a lovely 12 month old bitch “Oakfield Jay” account first time vendor Dan “Milo” Matthews from Woolbrook NSW who was purchased by Oliver Jeffrey through agent Blake O’Reilly of APL Guyra.

“Jay” was described by Dan as a friendly bitch, that will work off a horse, buggy or on foot. Well started on sheep, will back and bark in the race, starting to work sheep in the paddock and has had a couple looks at cattle. She is sired by Karana Tom X and her dam is Karana Cocoa. The purchaser said she is lovely soft bitch and he was looking forward to taking her to work!

Another first time vendor Lucy McGuire from Blackall QLD sold the 2nd top priced dog “Frankie” a 2 year kelpie bitch for $16,000 to repeat purchasers Simwood Holdings, Hume Simpson of Bollan QLD. Lucy’s partner Jack Kings sold his dog Smooth Sweeney for $8,000 to Keith Logan of Logan Cattle Company, Meandarra QLD, both these dogs were purchased through Auctions Plus.

Ever consistent vendors Jeremy and Annie Grills sold Lot 14 Mandalay Goose a 19 month old dog for $15,500 to repeat buyer Laurie O’Kane of Ben Lomond and Lot 31 Mandalay Goofy for $11,000 to Jay Worley.

Other sales of note were Archie Eggins from Clarenza selling 6 month old Narla for $6,500 to Steven Bulmer of Bolivia; youngest dog in the catalogue 4 month old Border Collie pup Crokers Dave was sold by Zac Croker to Simon Booth of Nutrien Ag, Toowoomba for $3,500. A sale vendor for 13 years, Tony Overton from Walcha sold Gwydir Wilga for $5,500 and his daughter Charlotte Overton sold lot 11 Gwydir Harry for $5,000. Peter Hogan of Glencoe sold son of Wrobel’s Soldier – Peterson Coke for $4,500 to Luke Saul of Quirindi.

Top priced border collie, lot 42 Scotch Valley Bonnie was sold account Mark Gibbons. Purchased by Peter Hewitt through Forbes Livestock. Bonnie was described by Mark as being an above average bitch for her age (14 months) and who was a pleasure to take to work. Bauers Goose account Bob Cunningham sold for $5,500 to Selena McMullen of Glencoe and Bauers Louie account Connor Ryan also sold for $5,500.

Purchasers came from across Australia with dogs going to Tasmania, Victoria, NSW and Queensland. The sale was interfaced with Auctions Plus and numerous dogs were purchased online.

Colin Say and Company and the Vendor Committee would like to thank our amazing sponsors, Coprice, RaboBank and Beeftrans. Cattle and sheep donors and carriers. Along with the helpers, who built yards, displayed signs and broke in cattle.

Press Release.