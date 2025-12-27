Not Fast, Just Furious are Tri Sports champions

Complied by Melissa Blewitt

Not Fast, Just Furious have claimed victory in the Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877 Mixed Indoor Tri-Sports Grand Final. They faced off against Last Minute on Wednesday, 10 December.

Best and Fairest for the competition went to Noah Nash and Sam Moore, with Best in Finals awarded to Luke McDean.

The player of the Grand Final was Tiarna-Lee Magro.

“What a contest we had! For everyone involved congratulations that was one of the tightest Grand Finals we have had in the five years we’ve run Tri-Sports,” a post on the Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877 Facebook Page read.

‘(Netball) Last Minute got out early in but NF, JF quickly got into their rhythm and jumped to a two point lead after the first quarter.

Some great defence from both teams Zac Grimmond, Zillah Bell and Luke McDean and Juanita Coleman seen the gap remain the same at half time.

“Second half and NF, JF got the upper hand early and took control of the game bagging five goals before Last Minute got their score going. The lead never changed and NF, JF took netball with a 15-8 win!

“(Soccer)- Wow, Is all I’ll say! We thought netball was tight. These two teams went end to end before NF, JF grabbed the first goal through Noah Nash. But Last Minute soon leveled it through

Tyler Bell!

“After halftime some great goal keeping from both Zillah and Tiarna-Lee Magro kept the back of the nets safe with no one being able to score.

So, to a 5 person penalty shootout we went!

“Zac launched one in to get the upper hand, but was quickly followed by Luke putting an absolute bullet in! This is all she wrote with the next 4 being saved by our goal keepers Tiarna and

Alby Denyer.

“Scores level so we dropped to a 3 person penalty shoot out now. Captains were explained if goals were level at the end of this shootout it would go back to the first team that scored in the game.

Well for the first time ever it did go to that! Our goal keepers were on fire!! No one managed to hit the back net and with NF,JF getting the first goal of the game, they won soccer and claimed their back to back title win!

“A huge thank you to Mel Rees for umpiring the Netball Games throughout the finals!

“And lastly to everyone involved in this year’s comp! It was another great season and we hope to see everyone back along with some new faces next year,” the post concluded.