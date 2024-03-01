No parking on footpaths or nature strips

Residents are reminded it is prohibited to park on footpaths and nature strips in built-up areas.

Council’s Environment and Waste Coordinator, Rowan Bentick, said “parking on footpaths can cause damage and result in an uneven surface on nature strips.

This creates trip hazards with the potential to cause serious injury to pedestrians. It may also force pedestrians to walk on the roadway, putting them at risk”.

Drivers should also cross the footway at, or as near as possible to, 90° to the kerb when entering or leaving roadside properties.

This is to reduce risk to pedestrians from vehicles travelling across the footway, improve the driver’s visibility of other road users when entering or leaving the roadway and limit the speed of vehicles entering the roadway from adjacent property.

WHAT IS THE LAW ABOUT PARKING ON THE FOOTPATH AND NATURE STRIP IN A RESIDENTIAL AREA?

In accordance with regulation 197 of the Australian Road Rules:

A driver must not stop on a bicycle path, footpath, shared path or dividing strip, or a nature strip adjacent to a length of road in a built-up area, unless:

(a) the driver stops at a place on a length of road, or in an area, to which a parking control sign applies and the driver is permitted to stop at that place under the Australian Road Rules; or

(b) the driver is permitted to stop under another law of this jurisdiction.

The penalty for parking on the footpath or nature strip in a built-up area exceeds $275.00. The penalty for parking on a footpath or nature strip in a built-up area within a school zone exceeds $362.00.

Press Release.