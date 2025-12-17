Nine players take to the greens to play golf

Veterans Golf

There were only 9 players last Thursday for the veteran’s golf with the 3rd of the Xmas hams up for offer.

1st place was awarded to Tony Broardley with an excellent round of 39 points.

Second place was awarded to Greg Moncrieff on 37 points and Barrie Toms getting 3rd place.

Jordon Smith claimed the non-vets section with a par round of 36 points.

Nearest the pin on No 17 was claimed by Greg Moncrieff.

On Tuesday night the veterans and the Tuesday golfers held their combined Xmas party and prize giving presentation. A very good rollup of 45 members and guests were treated to a very good dinner prepared by the caterers at the Sports Club.

Captain Dennis Norris carried out the presentations for the Tuesday golfers. First up was a lucky door prize for the ladies and the lucky winner was Jan Madden.

Top golfer for the year was the ever-consistent Dick Richards.

Runner up was Dennis Norris.

The winner of the the most nearest the pins for the year was Greg Nagle.

Prior to the presentation of the trophies for the veterans’ section Captain Phil Thomas made a farewell presentation to long-time residents of Condobolin and member of the veterans Bedde and Jan Madden. Bedde and Jan are off to new pastures in 2026 and we wish them all the best in their new adventure.

The perpetual trophy for the year was presented to Ian Myers and 2nd place was awarded to Greg Nagle.

The presidents and captains trophy was awarded to Graham Taylor and 2nd place was awarded to Ian Myers.

The Xmas hamper was won by Greg Moncreiff and 2nd place was won by Phil Thomas.

The Jim McKeou Memorial Trophy sponsored by Dick Gavel was won by Ian Myers.

For the 2nd time the most accurate golfer for the year was Greg Nagle with the most nearest the pins.

This coming Thursday the vets will be holding the AGM at 12 noon before golf.

We will be playing for the Brian Piercy Memorial trophy after the AGM. The event will be a 4 ball aggregate stab with a draw for partners and a draw for carts.

BT