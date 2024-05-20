New Tractor and Workbench for the Children’s Centre

Trundle Children’s Centre sent their thanks to Ricks Timberworks for their new tractor and work bench! A hit already with the children and just in time to get the crops in before the rain. “Special thanks to Sarah Wright (Ag n Vet) and Ben Kerin for helping to unload it all for us!” read a post on the Centre’s Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.

Last Updated: 16/05/2024

