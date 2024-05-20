New Tractor and Workbench for the Children’s Centre
Trundle Children’s Centre sent their thanks to Ricks Timberworks for their new tractor and work bench! A hit already with the children and just in time to get the crops in before the rain. “Special thanks to Sarah Wright (Ag n Vet) and Ben Kerin for helping to unload it all for us!” read a post on the Centre’s Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.
Latest News
New Tractor and Workbench for the Children’s Centre
Trundle Children’s Centre sent their thanks to Ricks Timberworks for [...]
Cross Country 2024
On Friday 3rd May, Tottenham Central School held their Cross [...]
Beginning History Unit
Condobolin Public School students in Classes in K6P and K6J [...]
Trundle League Tag Game
Trundle League Tag won their game against Cargo League Tag [...]
Changing sport times
In Term one, sport at Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier [...]
Cross Country Results
Congratulations to all Tullamore Central School students who participated in [...]