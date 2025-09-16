New Tottenham Skate Park Officially Open

Media Release

Construction of the new Tottenham Skate Park is now complete, with the facility open to the public and already proving popular among residents. The purpose-built space caters for skateboarding, BMX riding and scootering, and is designed for all skill levels.

Works commenced in early April following community consultation on the design and concept. Feedback from residents helped shape the final design, reflecting the needs of the Tottenham community.

The project was proudly funded by the Australian Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI) – Round 4.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, John Medcalf OAM said the Skate Park is a great addition to the town.

“This project is fantastic for the Tottenham community. The Skate Park provides a space for young people to come together, be active and enjoy the outdoors.

We appreciate the community’s valuable feedback during the design process, which has helped create a facility the whole town and region can be proud of.”

The skate park includes ramps, rail, an open riding area and seating. Its location next to the tennis courts and public school makesit the perfect addition to the area and accessible for locals and visitors.

Media Release and Images Contributed by Lachlan Shire Council.