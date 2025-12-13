New Students complete Kindergarten Transition

By Hayley Egan

The future 2026 Kindergarten students have finally finished their Kindergarten Transition Program.

They had an amazing full day of transition on Thursday 27th November, which marked the end of the program.

The students spent the day becoming familiar with the routine of the K/1/2 classroom and the whole school.

They also enjoyed literacy activities, numeracy games and Christmas art with year 5 buddies to end the day.

At the end of the day, the students received their certificates for completing the program as well as a portfolio to take home with all of their amazing work.

The future Kindies for 2026 are Elkie Nixon, Eliza Kelly, Maddie Kerin, Jimmy Simmons and Layne Melton.

Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.