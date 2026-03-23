New Science Lab Completed

By Hayley Egan

In June 2024, it was announced that Trundle Central School would receive funding for a new science lab.

The labratory hadn’t been updated since the 1970s and was in need of an upgrade, so Trundle Central School Principal Mr John Southon reached out to Philip Donato seeking funding.

“Australia is a world leader in science and technology, and we punch well above our weight. If we are to maintain our enviable status, we need to invest in education – at every level.” read a post on the Philip Donato Facebook page.

Thanks to Mr Donato, the NSW Treasurer Hon. Daniel Mookhey MLC included the funds for the project in the budget.

In November of 2025, the works began on the new and improved science lab for the school, and now in March 2026, the project is finally complete.

Students have already enjoyed the new space during their science lessons.

Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.