New life-saving defibrillators awarded for local sports facilities

By Melissa Blewitt

Sports Groups in Condobolin, Tottenham and Lake Cargelligo have received funding for lifesaving Defibrillators.

Condobolin Auto Sports Club ($2,450), Lake Cargelligo Australian Football & Netball Club Incorporated ($2,799), Tottenham Golf Club Ltd ($2,995), and Tottenham Horse Sports and Gymkhana

Club Inc ($2,995) were among 200 sporting and recreation organisations across the state to receive funding for devices.

The NSW Government’s Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program provides up to $3,000 for the purchase, installation and training in new automated external defibrillators. More than 2,500 defibrillators have now been awarded under this program.

These portable defibrillators detect and analyse a person’s heart activity and, if needed, deliver an electric shock through the chest to the heart.

In Condobolin Auto Sports Club submission, they wrote: “We are a small local club that hold a motorbike race meeting once a month. We attract somewhat 100-150 riders from all over NSW/VIC and have even had some come from QLD/TAS to race. Ages range from Four years upwards to our eldest rider this year (88 years old).”

Lake Cargelligo Australian Football and Netball Club Incorporated in their submission said: “All netball and football players, both local and travelling teams to Lake Cargelligo, as well as spectators and community members, may benefit from prompt access to an AED in case of a cardiac related emergency.

Particularly given our remote location and minimal access to emergency care.”

Tottenham Golf Club Ltd said the whole community would benefit from having a defibrillator at the facility. Their submission said: “We have many age groups visiting our club and often quite elderly.

Over the years there has been a few episodes of heart attacks, and a defibrillator would be a very important asset.”

Tottenham Horse Sports and Gymkhana Club Inc said a reason why they applied for funding was that the Tottenham Racecourse is used by different community sporting groups. “The Racecourse is approximately four kilometres from the local hospital and ambulance station. An onsite Automated External Defibrillator could be the difference between life and death for any of the Gymkhana patrons, Picnic Race attendees, Pony Club or Moto Cross families,” their submission said.

Every year, more than 9,000 people experience cardiac arrests outside of hospitals and these defibrillators play a key role in helping save the lives of a number of these people.

“Access to one of these defibrillators can be the difference between life and death for thousands of people across NSW who suffer cardiac arrests each year – which is what makes this so important,” Premier of NSW Chris Minns explained.

“Delivering hundreds of new defibrillators to sporting organisations across our state will give even more people the confidence to exercise and play sport safely.”

“We’re making sure that areas that have been neglected for far too long, also have access to these life saving devices.”

A total of $500,000 has been made available each year to NSW sporting organisations to pay for these devices.

“The Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program equips sports clubs to be able to respond to potentially life-threatening emergencies at their sports facilities,” NSW Minister for Sport Steve Kamper stated.

“The first few minutes following out-of-hospital cardiac arrest are critical, that is why the NSW Government is ensuring people participating in sport activities have access to potentially life-saving

equipment.

“This investment by the NSW Government has the potential to mean the difference between life and death.”

Importantly, approximately 80 per cent of defibrillators awarded under this round of funding went to regional and remote communities, where emergency medical services naturally are further

apart.

“I applaud the NSW Government for the ongoing defibrillator rollout programme which is saving lives.” Founder, Heartbeat of Football Andy Paschalidis said.

“Last year, at least six footballers in Sydney alone were saved because of defibrillator access at their grounds and the rapid response by individuals trained in CPR.

“It’s wonderful to see 200 sporting clubs will now be able to purchase and install these life saving devices.”

This announcement comes after a decision was made by the NSW Government to ensure funding was directed to grassroots sporting organisations in some of NSW’s most disadvantaged areas for new life-saving defibrillators at local sports facilities.

“Around 10,000 people in NSW suffer a cardiac arrest outside of hospital each year, and currently the vast majority will die,” Co-deputy Director of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Professor Jamie Vandenberg revealed.

“Being able to access a defibrillator in those crucial first minutes can make all the difference, so it’s incredibly heartening to see that almost 200 sporting clubs will now be able to purchase and

install these lifesaving devices. This will help keep families together.

“This is a sobering statistic but it’s one we can change for the better by installing more of these lifesaving devices in sports clubs across the State.”