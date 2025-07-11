New Library Facility for the Trundle Children’s Centre

A massive congratulations to the amazing team at Trundle Children’s Centre, who have established a fabulous new library facility for borrowing at the Centre.

Beautiful new library bags were made by Trundle CWA Patchwork Princesses for each student. This new space is fresh, bright and welcoming and such a credit to the Trundle community.

Is there anything more joyful than looking up from a book and seeing kids laughing?

“Thank you to Sarah and the team for making me feel so welcome.” read a post by Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee.

Source and Image Credits: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.