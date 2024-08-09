New Cubby House

The final day of Term 2 was marked by the arrival of the new Tottenham Central School cubby house, which has generated much excitement amongst the students.

They are eagerly looking forward to exploring and expanding their imaginations in this new play space. It has plenty of room for old/unused kitchen utensils. Any donations of old pots, pans, cutlery, plastic plates, cups, jugs etc would be warmly welcomed by the students.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the following groups for their generous donations, which made this wonderful addition possible: Graincorp, Tottenham Picnic Race Club, Tottenham P & C Association, Tottenham Lions Club and the Tottenham Branch of the CWA.” read a report in the schools newsletter.

“Their support has enriched our school community and provided invaluable opportunities for our students to learn and grow through imaginative play.” the report concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Newsletter.