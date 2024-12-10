Navigating Tullibigeal
Tullibigeal Central School K/1 students went on a navigating trip around Tullibigeal recently. They were each in charge of navigating from one place in Tulli to another using their directional language and provided town map. “We learnt lots about how to give accurate directions, street signs and how maps work. Thankfully we didn’t get too lost!” read the report in the schools newsletter. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School newsletter.
