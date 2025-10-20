NAIDOC Tree Planting in Murrin Bridge

As part of the Lake Cargelligo TAFE NAIDOC activities, students from the Certificate II in Agriculture course – Donald Kennedy, Darneil Thomas, and Cameron Clarke – joined teacher Ivan Gant, TAFE NSW staff, Murrin Bridge LALC, Yilabara, and Aboriginal Affairs who gathered for morning tea on Wednesday 24th September and also for a special native tree planting at Murrin Bridge Cemetery.

One tree was planted near the entrance in remembrance of those who have passed but whose graves remain unmarked and unknown – a powerful and respectful tribute.

Other trees and bushes were planted within the boundary of the cemetery. It was great to see everyone come together for this meaningful event.

This event marked a proud moment for the students, who have worked hard to complete several units in their course. Finishing with this hands-on community project was a meaningful way to celebrate both their achievements and our NAIDOC Tree Planting.

Well done to all involved!

Source and Image Credits: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.