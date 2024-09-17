NAIDOC Celebrations

Tuesday 27th August, Rankin Springs, families and some of our Elders joined Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School for their NAIDOC celebration.

Students and families were welcomed and participated in a smoking ceremony and Year 1/2 performed a cultural dance to kick start the activities.

Students participated in 3 activities across the day including ochre painting, indigenous games and Dance with special guest Thomas Kelly.

Students finished the day with a shared BBQ lunch with all of their visitors.

“We would like to thank Murrin Bridge LALC for kindly donating the meat and cooking our BBQ lunch. Thank you also to everyone who could join us in making this day special.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

During the celebrations, three staff members were presented with awards for their hard work and dedication.

Congratulations to Sharon and Georgina who received awards today at our NAIDOC celebration. Sharon for her 25 years of commitment and service to our students and their families at St Francis Xavier Primary School. Georgina for her dedication and work at St Francis Xavier with students and their families. Georgina works closely with telehealth professionals, providing students with support and ensuring sessions run smoothly.

Congratulations also to Wayne who recently received an award at the NAIDOC Mass and Excellence awards in Canberra. Wayne was recognised for his dedication and responsibly towards his learning and for his outstanding leadership skills.

Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.