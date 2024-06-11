Musica Viva visit LCCS

On Wednesday 22nd May, the Lake Cargelligo Central School primary students were entertained by the Musica Viva team. The session focused a lot on improvisation. As a whole body the students created a story, which was then set to music. They also worked in small groups discussing word families, and some lucky students and staff were chosen to demonstrate their word families for everyone to enjoy. Lots of different instruments were played throughout. Overall it was a very interactive and enjoyable afternoon. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.