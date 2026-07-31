Murray finding rugby success
Murray Worthington has been finding success on the rugby field this season.
A former Condobolin Public School student, Murray now boards at the Scots All Saints College, Bathurst. He is the son of Scott and Vanessa Worthington (Condobolin).
He was part of a successful Central West Under 14’s team who on the June long weekend came second in the State rugby Championships, losing to Penrith in the Final 19-10.
Following the tournament, Murray was one of nine Central West players picked in the NSW Country squad.
This involved a training camp at the impressive Mudgee Team Training Village and then competing for Country Black in the NSW State Regional Championship played at Camden.
Due to some strong performances there, including running a dominate lineout, Murray was picked to play second row for the NSW Under 14’s Country team.
They played Sydney on 26 July at Newcastle for the Tim Gavin Shield. His family along with the Condobolin Argus, wish him all the best in his upcoming matches and in his future rugby union journey. Contributed.
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