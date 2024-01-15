Latest News
Much Merriment At Party
The Condobolin High School SASS held their Christmas Party at [...]
Christmas Trip To Junee
On Thursday 7th December, the CWA Ungarie Branch travelled to [...]
CPS Christmas Concert Delights Audience
Condobolin Public School held their Christmas Assembly on Friday, 1 [...]
Getting Into The Christmas Spirit
Lake Cargelligo Central School has been preparing for Christmas over [...]
Discussing Weeds In Condobolin
The Central West Weeds Operations Committee and the Central West [...]
CWA Murrumbidgee Lachlan Group Cultural Awards 2023
Four Tullibigeal Central School students were recipients in the CWA [...]