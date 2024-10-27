Mrs Payne attends Proud and Deadly Awards
On Thursday 19th September, Ungarie Central School teacher, Mrs Terrie Payne had the pleasure of attending the inaugural 2024 West Wyalong Proud and Deadly awards with some Ungarie Central School students. Congratulations to Mitchell Collins who received an award for Outstanding Attendance, Ethan Robb who received an award for Academic Excellence and Ruby Hall who received an award for Leadership. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
Mr McCormack visits West Wyalong High School
At the end of term 3, Federal Member for the [...]
Mrs Payne attends Proud and Deadly Awards
On Thursday 19th September, Ungarie Central School teacher, Mrs Terrie [...]
New bird for the bird count
By Lake Cargelligo Birds New bird alert! This takes the [...]
Thanking the Trundle P&F
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School sent out a heartfelt thank [...]
Dinawan celebrate hardwork
On Wednesday 25th September, the Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier [...]
Seven junior Rams contest Grand Finals
Seven Condobolin Junior Rugby League players contested Grand Finals at [...]