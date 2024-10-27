Mrs Payne attends Proud and Deadly Awards

On Thursday 19th September, Ungarie Central School teacher, Mrs Terrie Payne had the pleasure of attending the inaugural 2024 West Wyalong Proud and Deadly awards with some Ungarie Central School students. Congratulations to Mitchell Collins who received an award for Outstanding Attendance, Ethan Robb who received an award for Academic Excellence and Ruby Hall who received an award for Leadership. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.