Mrs Baldwinson recognised

On Friday 22nd August, Tottenham Central School teacher, Mrs Baldwinson, was presented with her Highly Accomplished Teaching Accreditation at the NSW State Library in Sydney.
In NSW, a Highly Accomplished Teacher is recognised for demonstrating exemplary teaching practice and leadership.
This accreditation signifies a teacher’s advanced skills in leading and supporting colleagues, enhancing student learning, and contributing to the broader educational community.
“Congratulations Mrs Baldwinson we are extremely proud of your accomplishment.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 17/09/2025By

