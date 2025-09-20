Mrs Baldwinson recognised

On Friday 22nd August, Tottenham Central School teacher, Mrs Baldwinson, was presented with her Highly Accomplished Teaching Accreditation at the NSW State Library in Sydney.

In NSW, a Highly Accomplished Teacher is recognised for demonstrating exemplary teaching practice and leadership.

This accreditation signifies a teacher’s advanced skills in leading and supporting colleagues, enhancing student learning, and contributing to the broader educational community.

“Congratulations Mrs Baldwinson we are extremely proud of your accomplishment.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.