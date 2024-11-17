Mrs Attenborough gets recognised
On Thursday 17th October, Tottenham Central School had a film crew visit to interview Mrs Attenborough about her recent award of Innovation in STEM teaching under the 2024 Premier’s Prizes for Science and Engineering.
Mrs Attenborough was recognised for her outstanding contribution to Mathematics at Tottenham and also to the Department of Education as a member of the Mathematics Team and her role as Maths Mentor.
“Mrs Attenborough will fly to Sydney in Week 3 to accept the award. Congratulations Mrs Attenborough we are all very proud of your achievements.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Take care on roads this harvest
Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the [...]
Street Festival sparks excitement
Condobolin’s Bathurst Street will come to life on Friday, November [...]
Mrs Attenborough gets recognised
On Thursday 17th October, Tottenham Central School had a film [...]
Sculpture Down the Lachlan now completed
A series of massive sculptures positioned along the Lachlan River [...]
Success at League Tag Gala Day
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt On Tuesday, 29 October the Condobolin [...]
Learning new basketball skills
Basketball NSW held a two-day clinic in Condobolin recently. Each [...]