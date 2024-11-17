Mrs Attenborough gets recognised

On Thursday 17th October, Tottenham Central School had a film crew visit to interview Mrs Attenborough about her recent award of Innovation in STEM teaching under the 2024 Premier’s Prizes for Science and Engineering.

Mrs Attenborough was recognised for her outstanding contribution to Mathematics at Tottenham and also to the Department of Education as a member of the Mathematics Team and her role as Maths Mentor.

“Mrs Attenborough will fly to Sydney in Week 3 to accept the award. Congratulations Mrs Attenborough we are all very proud of your achievements.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.