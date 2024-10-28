Mr McCormack visits West Wyalong High School

At the end of term 3, Federal Member for the Riverina, Mr Michael McCormack, visited West Wyalong High School to present 160 certificates to their students who entered the Anzac writing competition.

Mr McCormack expressed his praise of the students and staff.

Congratulations to Billy who received a Highly Commended award.

West Wyalong High School has a proud tradition of competing in the Anzac writing competition.

Source and Image Credits: West Wyalong High School Facebook page.