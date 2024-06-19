Mortimer Shield
Well done to the Tullibigeal Central School year 5 and 6 students who represented their school at this years Mortimer Shield in Griffith. The girls league tag joined forces with Euabalong West Public School and Billy played tackle with a combined Lake Cargelligo team. Students had a fantastic day and represented the school with pride. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Newsletter.
