Mortimer Shield

Well done to the Tullibigeal Central School year 5 and 6 students who represented their school at this years Mortimer Shield in Griffith. The girls league tag joined forces with Euabalong West Public School and Billy played tackle with a combined Lake Cargelligo team. Students had a fantastic day and represented the school with pride. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Newsletter.

Last Updated: 19/06/2024By

Latest News

We recommend