Mornings, Melodies and Memories at Ungarie
A lovely morning was shared in Ungarie with plenty of music trivia, laughs and a beautiful morning tea enjoyed by all recently. The Mornings, Melodies and Memories initiative was held at the Ungarie CWA Rooms from 10.30am to 12pm. This was a free event for Seniors of the Bland Shire. It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with friends, enjoy great company, and create special memories together. Please visit the Bland Shire Council website or Facebook Page for more information. Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook Page.
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