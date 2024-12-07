Molly Debates in Championships

During Week 6, Lake Cargelligo Central School student, Molly (BELOW), participated in the NSW State Debating Championships at Collaroy as a member of the Riverina representative team, with her team mates hailing from Turvey Park Public School, Deniliquin North Public School and Gundagai Public School (ABOVE). The girls participated in a series of 5 Round Robin debates – being successful in 2, and narrowly missing out on a spot in the semi-finals. Amongst trips to the beach, they participated in a series of workshops and took on feedback from their adjudicators- improving with every debate. Well done to these students who have excelled in debating this year, and being chosen to represent their region. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.