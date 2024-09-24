Mixed results in Netball
Some mixed results for the Under 16 Netballers in Dubbo on Friday 6th September. Game 1: Lost to Uralla 22-13, Game 2: Coolamon 15 -23 our way, Game 3: Balranald -opposition forfeited, Game 4: Manilla 18 -19, close game but we won, Game 5: Dunedoo 25-22 another loss and the Dunedoo team remained undefeated. The girls played extremely well all day and finished in 3rd place. Well done everyone. A huge thank you to Mrs Fisher for her dedicated coaching and encouragement, and to all the parents and family members for their support, and helping with transportation. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
