Mixed Foursome Championship

The Trundle Golf Club 18 hole mixed foursomes championship was a hotly contested event on Saturday 21st September.
The winners were Lindy Randall and Matt Randall by 3 strokes from runners up Pip Taylor and Jake Liesegang.
Players not contesting the Championship played a stableford event with Dutchie Holland still in fine form with 38 points and Bacon Morgan r/u on 35.
Young Austin Randall scored his first birdie on hole 8 under the watchful eye of a very proud grandfather! Now both Randall brothers have a birdie!
