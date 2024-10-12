Mixed Foursome Championship
The Trundle Golf Club 18 hole mixed foursomes championship was a hotly contested event on Saturday 21st September.
The winners were Lindy Randall and Matt Randall by 3 strokes from runners up Pip Taylor and Jake Liesegang.
Players not contesting the Championship played a stableford event with Dutchie Holland still in fine form with 38 points and Bacon Morgan r/u on 35.
Young Austin Randall scored his first birdie on hole 8 under the watchful eye of a very proud grandfather! Now both Randall brothers have a birdie!
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
Latest News
Year 12 students graduate the Western Access Program
On Friday 20th September, Trundle Central School year 12 students [...]
Travelling to Griffith for league tag and tackle footy
On Tuesday 17th September, Lake Cargelligo Central School Stage 2 [...]
Discovering Solar System
Condobolin Public School Class 5/6R students enjoyed researching information about [...]
Principal’s Award for Ezekiel
Condobolin High School student Ezekiel Sauerbier has been recognised with [...]
Celebrating Blake’s Graduation
In the evening of Thursday 26th September, Tullibigeal Central School [...]
Koori Kinderama finishes for 2024
Koori Kindarama held its last session for the year on [...]