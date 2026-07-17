Miss Akres says farewell to LCCS
Miss Akres has also made a wonderful contribution to the Lake Cargelligo Central School primary students and school community.
Her care, dedication and commitment to student learning have been greatly appreciated by students, staff and families alike.
“We thank Miss Lyv for everything she has brought to our school and wish her all the very best for the future.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“We know she will be missed by students and colleagues, and mostly by Kalthi, who decorated a ‘one of a kind’ skirt for her.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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