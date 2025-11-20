Minors reigned supreme

Bridge

Boy, the minors reigned supreme on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with many voids and singletons appearing. There were some very strong hands and some very weak hands, usually held by the same partnership. Hard to bid these kinds of hands!

John and the Phantom won on Tuesday with twenty-seven IMPs. Second were Bonnie and Max with eighteen IMPs. Third were Sue and Wendy with ten IMPs.

On Wednesday, there was a slam, Bid and Got by Jan and Dick, who won with 1,700 points. Congratulations! (We like to mix up our scoring). Second were Sue and Jennifer with 1,560 points. Third were Bonnie and Max with 970 tiny points.

A clear conscience is a sign of a bad memory!

What was I saying?

Bridget.