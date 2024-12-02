Miller scores a half a century

Congratulations to Miller Taylor who scored a half century on Saturday, 23 November. He finished not out on 57 from 36 deliveries in his team’s match against Forbes. His innings included four fours and three sixes, one of which had to be retrieved by a parent before it rolled into the soccer field. He also contributed two wickets just to top it off. Condobolin won the match on the day. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.