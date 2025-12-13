Milby – 2025/26
Team:
Logan Crammond – Captain; Thomas Saunders – Vice captain; Enan Small; Benji Anderson; Charles Geeves; Billie Calton; Jayte Golya; Addison Crammond; Beau Ridley; Ted Smith; Dominic Herbert; Coach: Sean Crammond.
Milby Sponsors: Front – Tullinga Dorper Studs; Back – B and W Deeves Funeral Directors; Sleeve – AGnVET and Condobolin Betta Home Living.
