Mikala Graduates

On 15th April, Tullamore local Mikala McLean graduated from Wagga Wagga Charles Sturt University with a Degree in Animal Science. Congratulations Mikala on this huge achievement! Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby

Latest News



16/05/2025|

On 15th April, Tullamore local Mikala McLean graduated from Wagga [...]

Welcoming Miss Jones

16/05/2025|

Lake Cargelligo Central School has extended a warm welcome to [...]

