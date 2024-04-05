Meshach and Kyron get selected
Lake Cargelligo Central School students Meshach and Kyron travelled to Orange on Friday 8th March for the Western Area Rugby Union Trials. Both boys have been selected in the Western Area CHS Rugby Union Team to contest the NSW CHS Championships in Bathurst next term. Well done boys! Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
